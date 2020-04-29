Dr. Hee-Jung Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hee-Jung Park, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Pediatric Opthamology1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First of all, I would give her TEN STARS if it were possible to do so. Dr. Hee-Jung Park gave me a new lease on life. She is the BEST ophthalmologist EVER. She is absolutely very proficient in her skill and professional demeanor. I made the mistake of seeing another eyecare giver for cataract surgery that resulted in a severe case of Strabismus that I endured for almost a year. She and her staff performed the surgery to correct it. Prior visits to her office to assess the problem and how to correct my vision were always very thorough with detailed easily understood explanations with professional concern and empathy. She never rushed and was very patient answering all of my questions and very nervous concerns about the diagnosis and procedures to correct my vision. She also took the time to discover an additional problem that the previous physician completely missed. In summation, my advice to anyone....is if you need the best eye care possible, she should be the first to consider.
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215010178
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Park using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Diplopia, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.