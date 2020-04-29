Overview of Dr. Hee-Jung Park, MD

Dr. Hee-Jung Park, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.