Dr. Heesuck Suh, MD
Overview of Dr. Heesuck Suh, MD
Dr. Heesuck Suh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Korea University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
- 2 24 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suh is wonderful ! She is interested in the whole patient, not just the kidneys. She’s diligent and thorough and always has the best advice for her patients.
About Dr. Heesuck Suh, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Korea University / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Gout, Proteinuria and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suh speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
