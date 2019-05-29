Dr. Heidi Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heidi Connolly, MD
Dr. Heidi Connolly, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Connolly's Office Locations
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful Doctor!
About Dr. Heidi Connolly, MD
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
