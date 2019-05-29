Overview of Dr. Heidi Connolly, MD

Dr. Heidi Connolly, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Connolly works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.