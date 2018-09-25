Overview of Dr. Heidi Gray, MD

Dr. Heidi Gray, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Gray works at UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.