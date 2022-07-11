Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarzour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD
Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Voronezh State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Health New Jersey435 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Zarzour operated on my sister she had a stroke everything worked out good he took very good care of her and was very nice to me why I was waiting
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609001130
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Burdenko Institute
- Al-Hayat Hospital
- Voronezh State Medical Academy
- Neurosurgery
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Zarzour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarzour accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zarzour using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zarzour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarzour has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarzour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarzour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarzour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarzour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarzour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.