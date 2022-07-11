Overview of Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD

Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Voronezh State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Zarzour works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.