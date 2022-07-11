Book an Appointment

Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (190)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD

Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Voronezh State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Zarzour works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zarzour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health New Jersey
    435 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage
Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 190 ratings
    Patient Ratings (190)
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr Zarzour operated on my sister she had a stroke everything worked out good he took very good care of her and was very nice to me why I was waiting
    Linda Caudill — Jul 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zarzour to family and friends

    Dr. Zarzour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zarzour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD.

    About Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1609001130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Burdenko Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Al-Hayat Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Voronezh State Medical Academy
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarzour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zarzour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarzour accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zarzour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarzour works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zarzour’s profile.

    Dr. Zarzour has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarzour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    190 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarzour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarzour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarzour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarzour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

