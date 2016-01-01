See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Helen Khilkin Sogoloff, DO

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Helen Khilkin Sogoloff, DO

Dr. Helen Khilkin Sogoloff, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff works at Shaknovich Cardiology Wellness Institute in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff's Office Locations

    Shaknovich Cardiology Wellness Institute
    3209 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 265-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Emphysema
Empyema
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Systemic Sclerosis
Tuberculosis
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Helen Khilkin Sogoloff, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568559052
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff works at Shaknovich Cardiology Wellness Institute in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khilkin Sogoloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

