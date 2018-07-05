Dr. Dholakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hema Dholakia, MD
Dr. Hema Dholakia, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
49 W MOUNT PLEASANT AVE, Livingston, NJ 07039
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Best doctor ever. I did not know they make them like that anymore.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
