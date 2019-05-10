See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.8 (85)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD

Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pandey works at Thumb Butte Medical Center in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pandey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thumb Butte Medical Center Pllc
    3124 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-3706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Brain and Spine Center PLC
    1760 E Florence Blvd Ste 250, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-3706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Brain and Spine Center
    4045 W Chandler Blvd Bldg F, Chandler, AZ 85226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-3706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Restless Leg Syndrome
Tremor
Vertigo
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Confusion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cranial Trauma
Dizziness
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Loss of Taste
Lyme Disease
Medulloblastoma
Memory Disorders
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Pain
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Recurrent Falls
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Schwannoma
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • First Health
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • Merge Healthcare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Secure Care Indemnity
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemant Pandey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandey has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

