Dr. Hendrik Uyttendaele, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hendrik Uyttendaele, MD is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology969 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent. Looked after my condition well and treated me calmly, caringly and professionally.
About Dr. Hendrik Uyttendaele, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Dutch and French
- 1194781039
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller University
- Columbia University/NY Presbyterian Hosp
- Staten Island Univ Hosp|Staten Island University Hospital
- Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uyttendaele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uyttendaele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uyttendaele has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uyttendaele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uyttendaele speaks Dutch and French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyttendaele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyttendaele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uyttendaele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uyttendaele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.