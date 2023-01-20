Overview of Dr. Henry Cusnir, MD

Dr. Henry Cusnir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Cusnir works at HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.