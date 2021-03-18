Dr. Henry Hon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Hon, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Hon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Florida Heart Associates1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 938-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hon is always kind, respectful and never fails to allow time to listen to my concerns.
About Dr. Henry Hon, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1134157837
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
