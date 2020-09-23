Overview

Dr. Henry Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Lewis works at Henry J Lewis MD in Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.