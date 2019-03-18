Dr. Henry Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Moskowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Henry Moskowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Dr. Moskowitz's Office Locations
Henry E Moskowitz MD7031 108th St Ste 7, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love the care he provided to my father for his prostate cancer.
About Dr. Henry Moskowitz, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1154383792
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Jewish Hospital
- Grasslands Hosp
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Brooklyn College Of Pharmacy
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Polyuria, Urethral Stricture and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moskowitz speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.