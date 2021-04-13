Overview

Dr. Henry Olejeme, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Olejeme works at Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.