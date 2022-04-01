Overview of Dr. Henry Semple, MD

Dr. Henry Semple, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine.



Dr. Semple works at Premier Medical ENT in Mobile, AL with other offices in Ocean Springs, MS and Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.