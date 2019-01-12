Overview

Dr. Henry Vangieson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Vangieson works at Memorial Cardiology Medical Group Inc. in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.