Dr. Herbert Awender, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Awender, MD
Dr. Herbert Awender, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Awender works at
Dr. Awender's Office Locations
H Scott Awender MD157 W Cedar St Ste 104, Akron, OH 44307 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Awender was the surgeon on call in February 2017 when my son Mark with Autism Spectrum Disorder, needed an emergency surgical procedure. He has been there for him since. There is not an adult surgeon I have ever encountered in 50 years of nursing, that has gone over and above to try to help and heal a young non-verbal man with special needs . He is kind, considerate, a great surgeon, professional and always available if needed. I feel our son would not of survived without this outstanding man and surgeon. He get a rating of 100 plus out of 1-10. His staff Mary is also one of a kind in professionalism, knowledge, ability and understanding with a soft spot for the special need population. We are blessed to have Dr. Awender and Mary in Mark and our life.
About Dr. Herbert Awender, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245308055
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED

Dr. Awender has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
