Overview

Dr. Herbert Lim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at HERBERT L LIM MD INC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.