Dr. Herman Beebe, DO

Internal Medicine
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Herman Beebe, DO

Dr. Herman Beebe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom) and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Beebe works at Esse Health in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beebe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southroads Internal Medicine
    Southroads Internal Medicine
12345 W Bend Dr Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63128
(314) 849-6000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

Ratings & Reviews

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2021
    My husband sees Dr Beebe and is always pleased with the way he is treated. He sometimes "hides" from the doctors calls because he knows his labs might be bad however, once he speaks to the doctor he finds him supportive and encouraging with ways to improve his lab work.
    Wendy — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Herman Beebe, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972942985
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Des Peres Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Beebe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beebe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beebe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

