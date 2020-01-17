Dr. Herman Gore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Gore, MD
Overview of Dr. Herman Gore, MD
Dr. Herman Gore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gore's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Spine Pain and Rehabilitation Pllc900 Cox Rd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 864-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gore?
While there is a long -wait (note they have a sign that "clearly" states that waiting up to two hours is possible due to the time that is required with patients)I went with my iPad and worked during the wait. Once I was called back, Dr. Gore was in the room within 15 minutes but more importantly he answered my questions, explained the next steps thoroughly and took his time. I appreciate the thoroughness of his service.
About Dr. Herman Gore, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336103365
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gore works at
Dr. Gore has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gore speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.