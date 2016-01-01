Dr. Hesham Hazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hesham Hazin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hesham Hazin, MD
Dr. Hesham Hazin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Hazin's Office Locations
Minor Care Clinic of Texarkana2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 238, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hesham Hazin, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235369307
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazin has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hazin speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.