Overview of Dr. Hesham Hazin, MD

Dr. Hesham Hazin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Hazin works at CHRISTUS St. Michael Oncology Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.