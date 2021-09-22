Overview

Dr. Hessam Aazami, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia.



Dr. Aazami works at 1Practice1 Family Medical Group Inc in Canoga Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.