Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital, Unc Lenoir Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
ECU Neurosurgical & Spine Ctr2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-9600
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
- Unc Lenoir Health Care
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Was ableto get a quick appt after referal from our PCP. Dr Kanaan and his staff were courteous and friendly. He was super knowledgeable as was the PA Eddie. Very patient with us, very informative, very thorough explaining condition as well as proposed surgery. Really seems to care about his patient and patient's family being informed and was very receptive to our questions and concerns, both before and after surgery. That being said, spine surgery was very successful (better than we had even hoped) and pain relief was almost instant. We HIGHLY recommend Dr Kanaan!!
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kanaan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanaan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanaan has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.