See All Neurosurgeons in Greenville, NC
Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD

Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital, Unc Lenoir Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Kanaan works at ECU Neurosurgical & Spine Ctr in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kanaan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ECU Neurosurgical & Spine Ctr
    2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Onslow Memorial Hospital
  • Unc Lenoir Health Care
  • Vidant Beaufort Hospital
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subdural Hemorrhage
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kanaan?

    Dec 18, 2022
    Was ableto get a quick appt after referal from our PCP. Dr Kanaan and his staff were courteous and friendly. He was super knowledgeable as was the PA Eddie. Very patient with us, very informative, very thorough explaining condition as well as proposed surgery. Really seems to care about his patient and patient's family being informed and was very receptive to our questions and concerns, both before and after surgery. That being said, spine surgery was very successful (better than we had even hoped) and pain relief was almost instant. We HIGHLY recommend Dr Kanaan!!
    J & D K. — Dec 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kanaan to family and friends

    Dr. Kanaan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kanaan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD.

    About Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609073220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanaan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanaan works at ECU Neurosurgical & Spine Ctr in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kanaan’s profile.

    Dr. Kanaan has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.