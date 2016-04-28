Dr. Hilary Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilary Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hilary Robbins, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Robbins works at
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She a true professional, caring and personable. Dr Robbins is a well educated, experienced caregiver who is a key cog ion an elite transplant team. I am fortunate to be her patient.
About Dr. Hilary Robbins, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013175371
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ Med Ctr
- Columbia Univ Med Ctr
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
