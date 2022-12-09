Overview of Dr. Himanshu Joshi, DO

Dr. Himanshu Joshi, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Joshi works at Striebel, James DDS in Huber Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.