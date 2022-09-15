Dr. Himanshu Nagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himanshu Nagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Himanshu Nagar, MD
Dr. Himanshu Nagar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Nagar works at
Dr. Nagar's Office Locations
Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program1283 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We trust and respect Dr. Nagar. We travelled quite a distance for my husband to receive radiation treatment from him and appreciate the ability to have followup virtual conferences.
About Dr. Himanshu Nagar, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1376868554
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagar works at
Dr. Nagar speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.