Overview

Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Murray, Adventhealth Redmond, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Floyd Medical Center, Higgins General Hospital and Polk Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA in Rome, GA with other offices in Cedartown, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.