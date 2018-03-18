Dr. Hisham Kashou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Kashou, MD
Overview
Dr. Hisham Kashou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Kashou works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates PC30 Harrison St Ste 250, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 763-6580Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I would highly recommend Dr. Kashou as a cardiologist. Not only is he very knowledgeable in his field but his care for his patient, my husband, and for our family was outstanding. He has a great skill of listening which is often not found in doctors. We could not be more satisfied in all aspects with Dr. Kashou. We have not started our office visits but trust the care and service will be outstanding.
About Dr. Hisham Kashou, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
