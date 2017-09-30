See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Hoang Le, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hoang Le, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.

Dr. Le works at First California Physician Partners in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PSA Intensivists at Fountain Valley
    17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 241-8552
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tuberculosis
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2017
    Dr. Le is an incredible care provider. He takes the time to get to know his patients, & he truly cares about them, and their families. My boyfriend was a patient, and Dr. Le went above an beyond in his care, & was personally invested in trying to help my boyfriend as much as possible. He called me personally after my boyfriend’s death, just to check on me and send his condolences. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing services he provides. He’s a wonderful provider & spectacular human.
    KC Marie Pandell in Fullerton, CA — Sep 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hoang Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1104886241
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoang Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at First California Physician Partners in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

