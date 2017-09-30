Overview

Dr. Hoang Le, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.



Dr. Le works at First California Physician Partners in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.