Overview of Dr. Holger Kranich, MD

Dr. Holger Kranich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AURORA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kranich works at Cigna Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.