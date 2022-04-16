Overview of Dr. Holly Bastian, MD

Dr. Holly Bastian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus and Central Montana Medical Center.



Dr. Bastian works at Texas Health Rheumatology Care Rockwall in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Great Falls, MT and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.