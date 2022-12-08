Dr. Holman Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holman Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Holman Chan, MD
Dr. Holman Chan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 878-0393MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773
Henderson Office1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 330, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 878-0393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan is above and beyond with his exceptional care for patients. We tried non-surgical treatments but ultimately I needed the surgery for my situation. Kim, Ilse and Brenda were absolutely the best assisting with my appointments and surgery scheduling. Highly recommend this great team! Thank you!
About Dr. Holman Chan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1255619177
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital (Foot and Ankle)
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of British Columbia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Broken Arm, Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
