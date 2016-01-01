Overview of Dr. Hong-Sheng Wei, MD

Dr. Hong-Sheng Wei, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TIENTSIN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Wei works at HONGSHENG WEI MD in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.