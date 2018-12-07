Overview of Dr. Howard Adler, MD

Dr. Howard Adler, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Adler works at STONY BROOK UROLOGY, PC in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY, Hampton Bays, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.