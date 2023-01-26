Dr. Howard Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Howard M. Berger M.d.pa.147 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 505-9227
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Front Desk was great.. Easy to make an appointment and wait time was not bad at all.. Dr. Berger did my surgery and he went over everything in office and on day of surgery.. I would go back to him if I needed an other kind of surgery.. Great practice all around.. Thank You
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
