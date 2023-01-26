Overview of Dr. Howard Berger, MD

Dr. Howard Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Howard M. Berger M.d.pa. in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.