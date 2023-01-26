See All General Surgeons in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Howard Berger, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Toms River, NJ
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Berger, MD

Dr. Howard Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Berger works at Howard M. Berger M.d.pa. in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Howard M. Berger M.d.pa.
    147 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 505-9227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Front Desk was great.. Easy to make an appointment and wait time was not bad at all.. Dr. Berger did my surgery and he went over everything in office and on day of surgery.. I would go back to him if I needed an other kind of surgery.. Great practice all around.. Thank You
    Mike R — Jan 26, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Howard Berger, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Berger, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Berger, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780654095
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at Howard M. Berger M.d.pa. in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

