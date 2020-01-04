Overview of Dr. Howard Comstock, MD

Dr. Howard Comstock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ROANOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Comstock works at Northwest Allied General Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.