Dr. Howard Fellows, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Jerold Phelps Community Hospital, Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center, Sutter Coast Hospital and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Fellows works at Providence Medical Group Orthopedics in Eureka, CA with other offices in Mason City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.