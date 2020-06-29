Dr. Fellows has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Fellows, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Fellows, MD
Dr. Howard Fellows, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Jerold Phelps Community Hospital, Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center, Sutter Coast Hospital and Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Fellows works at
Dr. Fellows' Office Locations
Eureka - Hematologyoncology2710 DOLBEER ST, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 267-2060
Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center1000 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 428-6320
Hospital Affiliations
- Jerold Phelps Community Hospital
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
- Sutter Coast Hospital
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an awesome knowledgeable Doctor who diagnosed me with Antiphospholid Syndrome after surviving a Pulmonary Embolism. Thank you Dr. Fellows.
About Dr. Howard Fellows, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
Dr. Fellows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fellows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fellows has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fellows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fellows speaks Armenian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellows.
