Dr. Howard Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Fisher, MD
Dr. Howard Fisher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
Howard J. Fisher M.d.960 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fisher has been our Pedestrian for the past 20 years.
About Dr. Howard Fisher, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710955240
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
