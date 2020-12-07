See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Howard Frank, MD

Podiatry
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Frank, MD

Dr. Howard Frank, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Frank works at Knobel and Frank Dpms in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Fallsburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frank & Knobel Ptr.
    1636 E 14th St Ste 105, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-1800
  2. 2
    5690 STATE ROUTE 42, Fallsburg, NY 12733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-1800
  3. 3
    Vip Certified Health Services LLC Chha
    3632 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Howard Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720125016
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

