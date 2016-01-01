Dr. Howard Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Gerber, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Okla
Dr. Gerber works at
Locations
-
1
Bellaire Dermatology Associates P.A.6565 West Loop S Ste 800, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 661-4383Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Gerber, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English, Spanish
- 1003876285
Education & Certifications
- University Okla
- University Okla
- University Ark
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
