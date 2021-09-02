Dr. Howard Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Goldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Goldman, MD
Dr. Howard Goldman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Surgical Associates Inc.6770 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 444-5600
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-0250
Clvlnd Clnc Twnbg Fmy Hlt/Srgry8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Howard Goldman has my highest recommendation. He is caring, thorough, knowledgeable about many many issues, always ready to listen to me. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Howard Goldman, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
