Dr. Howard Hampel, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Hampel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ.
Locations
Red Bank Gastroenterology Associates365 Broad St Ste 1W, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 842-4294
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
After having Dr. Hampel as my doctor for over 10 years- I have to say is is a Top-Excellent Doctor. He is very caring and patient. He does not rush you and answers all your questions in a very thorough manner. He is also my wife’s doctor! I highly recommend Dr. Hampel if you are looking for a top doctor in the field of gastroenterology!
About Dr. Howard Hampel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampel has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampel.
