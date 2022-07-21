Dr. Howard Hauptman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hauptman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Hauptman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Hauptman, MD
Dr. Howard Hauptman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Hauptman works at
Dr. Hauptman's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates of Baltimore LLC1220B E Joppa Rd Ste 310, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 494-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hauptman?
Very attentive, addresses every issue, and is so compassionate, my fav. Brilliant physician.
About Dr. Howard Hauptman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861461220
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- St Georges U
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hauptman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hauptman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hauptman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hauptman works at
Dr. Hauptman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hauptman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hauptman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hauptman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hauptman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hauptman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.