Overview of Dr. Howard Hauptman, MD

Dr. Howard Hauptman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Hauptman works at Rheumatology Assocs Baltimore in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.