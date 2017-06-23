Dr. Horlick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard Horlick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Horlick, MD is a Dermatologist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Warts and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 575 Underhill Blvd Ste 100, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 921-2294
- 2 1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 732-9090
-
3
Cavallo and Horlick Dermatology169 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-2294
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought I was bit by an insect but Dr Horlick knew right away it was poison ivy. I had so many blisterers in one area and the itching was terrible. He gave me a foaming topical medication , the itching was gone the next day and all the blisters became leveled. Within two weeks the area was gone and healed. Thank you dr Horlick
About Dr. Howard Horlick, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669585089
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
