Dr. Howard Penn, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Penn, DPM

Dr. Howard Penn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Penn's Office Locations

    1271 Ridge Rd, Buffalo, NY 14218 (716) 824-9835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2022
    I had an emergency situation and Dr. Penn saw me right away. The staff was very professional. Dr. Penn was extremely professional and compassionate. His knowledge and insight is amazing. He acted quickly and because of this I avoided devastating chronic effects. He personally called me which is so rare these days. He was very attentive in my recovery. I literally wept. He is proof that not all MDs are the same. There are still some out there who put the patient first. He is a true blessing to the community.
    Happy-go-lucky — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Penn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366424848
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Penn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Penn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

