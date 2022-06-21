Dr. Howard Penn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Penn, DPM
Overview of Dr. Howard Penn, DPM
Dr. Howard Penn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penn's Office Locations
- 1 1271 Ridge Rd, Buffalo, NY 14218 Directions (716) 824-9835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penn?
I had an emergency situation and Dr. Penn saw me right away. The staff was very professional. Dr. Penn was extremely professional and compassionate. His knowledge and insight is amazing. He acted quickly and because of this I avoided devastating chronic effects. He personally called me which is so rare these days. He was very attentive in my recovery. I literally wept. He is proof that not all MDs are the same. There are still some out there who put the patient first. He is a true blessing to the community.
About Dr. Howard Penn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1366424848
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Penn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.