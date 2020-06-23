See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Howard Rosen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (150)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Rosen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Hershey Medical School and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Rosen works at Hellman & Rosen Endocrine Associates, PC in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jun 23, 2020
    I have also seen Dr.Rosen along with Dr.Hellman for about thirty years. He is a remarkable doctor and has been a key part of my care. I would recommend him as an outstanding and brilliant physician .
    Helen B McKinney — Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. Howard Rosen, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    Male
    1922042696
    Education & Certifications

    University of Michigan Hospitals
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    Hershey Medical School
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

