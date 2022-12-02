Overview of Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM

Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.



Dr. Shapiro works at Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.