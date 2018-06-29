Dr. Howard Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Taylor, MD
Dr. Howard Taylor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Portland Office10101 SE Main St Ste 1006, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 256-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
I would highly recommend Dr. Howard Taylor for anyone struggling with a TBI. Dr. Taylor was extremely kind, genuine, and had a lot of patience with me. He took the time to listen to me and was exceptionally knowledge about the brain, how it functions, and brain injuries. He updated me on new discoveries and knowledge on brain injuries. I have struggled with this brain injury for the last four years and I haven’t found a doctor that is as understanding and knowledgeable as Dr. Taylor.
About Dr. Howard Taylor, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336235423
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.