Overview of Dr. Howard Taylor, MD

Dr. Howard Taylor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.



Dr. Taylor works at East Portland Neurology Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.