Dr. Howard Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Weiss, MD
Dr. Howard Weiss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Howard D. Weiss MD PA2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 202, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 367-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant. Compassionate. You are in good hands when Dr. Weiss is in charge.
About Dr. Howard Weiss, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Parkinsonism and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.