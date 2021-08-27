Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoylan Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hoylan Fernandez, MD
Dr. Hoylan Fernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-4650
-
2
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Most compassionate, caring, kind doctor I’ve ever met. Incredibly smart, really knows her stuff. Takes her time, and explains things so well. I couldn’t recommend her more.
About Dr. Hoylan Fernandez, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184863409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Liver Cancer, Pelvic Abscess and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.